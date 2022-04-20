Yogi Blames SP, BSP For Backwardness Of Bundelkhand

Jhansi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked the previous state governments alleging that had anyone earlier done anything for the Bundelkhand region, the people of the region were not forced to leave the area.

``Large scale exodus of people from the Bundelkhand region is just due to apathetic approach of previous state governments who had done nothing for the development of the region reeling under acute water shortage and other amenities", asserted the CM while firing salvo at Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress's government.

``Before 2014, the development, or farmers and women etc were on not agenda of governments and only after Mr Narendra Modi became prime minister, first time the all round progress of the people has been put on government's top agenda", he added.

Mr Adityanath made the attack while speaking at Crafts Ground here ,where he laid foundation stone of 33 schemes worth Rs 8205 crore and inaugurated various development schemes worth Rs 1126 crore, which included setting of Mega Food Part and Rs 20,000 crore defence corridor in Jhansi. ``After Mr Modi came to power, the issue related to farmers, poor and women etc have been included in the Government's agenda" pointed the CM while highlighting the Centre's Ujjawala, opening of bank accounts, Mudra scheme for youths etc. He claimed that his government had waived off loan of over 48,000 farmers of the Bundelkhand region. He was also accompanied by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Ms Uma Bharati. He said that concentrating of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand, Mr Modi had started Rs 70,000 crore schemes which would facilitate several lakh new jobs.

He further said that now the people of Bundelkhand would see all round development in the form of defence corridor, Mega Food Park, Expressway, Rail Factory etc. He claimed with the start of mega food park, the people of the area would not get just good price towards their yield but it would create many jobs. Similarly, the defence corridor would not only ensure all round development but would create 2.5 lakhs new job.

"UP is the biggest market at the moment. The coming of defence corridor in the state in itself is a huge deal," said the CM adding that because of the good connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, the scope for aerospace increases. "Bundelkhand has a good scope for the defence corridor as it besides creating jobs, would bring development in one of the most backward regions of Uttar Pradesh", he claimed. The CM also said that 30,000 hectares of land has been already allocated for setting of defence corridor and that IIT Kanpur would give technical support.

He further said that the rapid mobility after starting Expressway would also help in promotion of all local products besides, it would develop Bundelkhand as the new tourist hub. The CM, who remained in Jhansi for over 5 hours also held discussions with Ms Sitharaman and Ms Bharti, besides other senior officials to take stock of the preliminary work that has been carried out in the region. It may be mentioned that the defence ministry has already started a survey of the region and officials are reaching out to micro, small and medium enterprises to connect them with the ambitious project. The defence corridor was announced by Mr Narendra Modi during the UP Investors' Summit on February 21 last. The project will bring in more than Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investments into the state, a significant amount of which will go into uplifting the backward region of Bundelkhand. It will also span districts like Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Chitrakoot.

Earlier this month, Ms Sitaraman, who held meeting with CM on setting of defence corridor in Jhansi, said the proposed Defence Corridor was on track and ministry officials were already talking to the local industry. She said the officials were confabulating with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for upgrading their technical skills and offering them expert advice and consultations for prospective manufacturing.

"The ministry officials are on job to prepare the basic framework of the Corridor. They are urging the local industries, especially MSMEs to form manufacturing associations to pool their resources for manufacturing and catering orders," she said. These associations are expected to develop as aggregators, build capacity and boost the manufacturing value chain. Ms Sitharaman, however, said the formation of these bodies was not compulsory, but it would allow the MSMEs to pool their resources and cater the orders that would flow once the Corridor was ready. She said the association would facilitate better B2B (business 2 business) interactions and spur better procurement and supply management. UNI