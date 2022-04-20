Yogi Becomes BJP's First CM To Complete 3-Year Tenure

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath has become the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister to complete three years in office in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh became chief ministers from the BJP but none of them completed three years in the office of the CM.

In the 1991 Assembly elections, Mr Kalyan Singh became the Chief Minister on June 24, 1991 after gaining absolute majority but after the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, the PV Narsimha Rao government at the Centre dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government.

In the 1997 Assembly elections, nobody got a clear majority. The BJP formed a government with the Bahujan Samaj Party on a condition of six months each. BSP's Mayawati completed her six months in office but withdrew support to the government within a month after that.

The BJP government was saved after 20 MLAs each from the Congress and the BSP joined the saffron party. The MLAs, which had broken away from their respective parties, were made ministers in the government, following which the number of ministers in Uttar Pradesh went up to 100. At that time, there was no law which said that the number of ministers cannot be more than 15 per cent. Mr Kalyan Singh again became the Chief Minister from September 1997-June 11, 1999. He was later removed from the CM post. The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to make him a minister at the Centre but Kalyan Singh denied the same and made a party of his own. After Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta was made the Chief Minister on June 12, 1999 but after removing him, Rajnath Singh was made the CM in October 2000. He remained in office till March 2002. Following the 2017 Assembly elections in UP, Mr Adityanath was made the Chief Minister on March 19 and is currently acting as the CM of the state. UNI



