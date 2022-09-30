    Menu
    Yogi assures help to girl suffering from SMA

    The Hawk
    September30/ 2022

    Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured financial help to the family of 13-year-old Sara Fatima Lari of Deoria district, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

    The family, reportedly, needs Rs 10 crore for the treatment.

    The girl, a Class 5 student, attends her classes online from home despite the odds.

    Her father Abuzar Lari runs a footwear shop in Deoria, while her mother Sofana is a housewife.

    Yogi met the family members at the Gorakhnath temple recently and assured them of financial help.

    "She is suffering from SMA type-2. Dr A.A. Mathew of the Bangalore Baptist Hospital has estimated Rs 10 crore for treatment," said the father. 

    —IANS

