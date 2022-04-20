Yogi Asks Youths To Do Research On Water

Gorakhpur: Asking youths to do research on water, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the vast state like Uttar Pradesh where a region like Bundelkhand is craving for water while eastern UP has surplus water and both these areas are backward because no one has ever done research on importance of water in these regions. "The youth should do research on basic issues like water which affects life of people. If its scarcity is a problem for any region while other might be facing the peril of plenty," Mr Yogi said while addressing students of Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University here today. He said that despite eastern UP having surplus water is lagging behind on all basic indicators. The floods are perennial problem forcing people to relocate for two-three months. "Why students cannot do research on prevention of floods? They should come up with solutions as how Government can mitigate sufferings of people. We need to stop exodus of youth from this area to other regions and students should come up with ideas. Life is not about thinking about ourselves. We should spare a thought about others too," he said. "The government is concentrating on implementing skill development projects. These schemes are aimed at generating employment at the door steps of their homes. This will prevent exodus to big cities," the Chief Minister said, adding: "The onus is now on the youth to lead the country to new heights." He said the biggest problems are disposal of solid waste. People do not hesitate to throw garbage on the road believing the CM will come and clean these roads. The Government is doing its best but we need support from the people. When we will work in tandem the change is bound to come, he said. The Chief Minister, however, admitted that sometimes projects are delayed because of corruption within the system. These delayed projects lead to cost escalation which affects the economy of the state. "This government is trying to arrest these delays. We have implemented some schemes in short span of five months and the results are very positive," he said. The CM gave award to 372 students. UNI