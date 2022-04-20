Yogi Asks Voters To Give Tight Slap To Those Who Spread Rumors Against COVID Vaccines

Bijnor: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked voters to give a tight slap with their votes to those who spread rumors against the COVID-19 vaccines, identifying them with Modi and BJP. The Chief Minister also reminded that the previous Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party led governments had plunged the state in darkness, while the BJP dispensation ensured electricity to each house in the last five years.

"I appeal to everyone that if 100 percent of the people here are fully vaccinated, it's time to give a tight slap with your votes to those who spread rumors against the vaccines and called them 'Modi' and 'BJP' vaccines," the Chief Minister said while speaking at a Jan Choupal rally in Bijnor. Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Adityanath said that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) members used to live in dark and looted people during these hours while the BJP government ensured electricity to every house in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also said that the SP and BSP members were used to living in darkness. "Did anyone get electricity five years ago? The SP or BSP members used to live in darkness. There's a phrase 'chandni raat choro (thieves) ko achhi lagti hai', they looted in these hours. Today, every house is illuminated, free of cost," he added.

He also raised the issue of law and order, contrasting with the previous dispensations, and reminded the people of Muzaffarnagar riots.

"Do you remember during the Muzaffarnagar riots... a couple of boys disappeared; one was operating the riots in Lucknow, and the other was witnessing it from Delhi. Where are they now? Today, they know the BJP can cool down their tempers," said the Chief Minister in a swipe aimed at the SP.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the Jan Chaupal rally virtually after his helicopter couldn't take off due to bad weather conditions on Monday. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

—ANI