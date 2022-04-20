Yogi Asks Senior Officers To Camp In Worst-Hit 15 Districts To Oversee COVID Response

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday ordered senior administrative and health officers to camp in all districts that have reported more than 20 coronavirus cases to aggressively implement government's containment measures there.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi told reporters here that the decision was taken after the chief minister held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

"He has directed to post senior administrative and health officers in each district with 20 or more coronavirus cases," Awasthi said.

"There are 15 such districts in the state. As officers are already there in Gautam Buddh Nagar, in the rest 14, they will be sent. These officers will have to camp there for a week and oversee the implementation of lockdown and other health-related issues," he added. The CM, he said, also directed to ensure that there is no misuse of vehicles being used to transport essential goods. "Such vehicles should be run only with driver and helper. If anyone is found carrying passengers or misusing it, the vehicle will be seized. This is a strict warning for drivers," Awasthi said.

A health department official said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,507 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as 58 more people tested positive for the infection. Among the worst-hit districts as on Wednesday are: Agra, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Raebareli, Bijnore, Shamli, Amroha.

Awasthi said that a record volume of ration has been distributed in the state through the Public Distribution System (PDS). Currently, 53,000 fertilizer outlets, 33,000 pesticide outlets and 36,000 seed outlets are operating in the state to facilitate agricultural activities, he said About online teaching in higher education institutions, he said till now 93,652 e-contents have been uploaded by universities and institutions and 6.8 lakh students are taking online classes. He also said that Rs 16,413 crore have been paid to cane farmers in the state. PTI