Yogi Asks People To Be More Cautious Of Coronavirus In Coming Weeks

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged the people to be extra cautious in the coming weeks with regard to the COVID-19 and adhere to the health department's advices to control deadly disease.

Taking cognisance of the sit-in by the anti-CAA women protesters in Lucknow and other places, the Chief Minister said that the government was watching the situation and will take action at an appropriate time. "We have already given powers to the health department under the provision of the Epidemic Act and it is our commitment to protect the lives of the 23 crore population at any cost," he said.

"The more people sit in their houses, better it would be for us to control the deadly virus which can be contained at the second stage," he said.

Admitting that COVID-19 would certainly impact the country's and the state economy, he said ed that UP was doing its homework well to meet the situation. "We are going to pay money to the daily wage worker,who gets unemployed due to the coronavirus. All the money would be met through our SDRF funds," he said.

The government has set up a three-member committee headed by state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna to give recommendation on financial help to the daily wage workers. The committee has submitted its report to the government.

Talking to editors in an informal chat here on Wednesday night on the eve of his government's third anniversary, the CM ruled out any panic about the shortage of foodgrains or other essentials saying everything is being monitored. There is no shortage of sanitizers, masks or medicines," he said.

When asked about the Opposition, the CM said, ''They have exhausted all their weapons in the past three years and now are just rushing to the palmists and fortune tellers''. "During the past three years, the Opposition did everything to derail our work but we concentrated on it. Now it is frustrated and giving contradictory statements reflecting its state of mind, " he said, adding that in 2022, the BJP will go in a positive way before the people highlighting their achievement and how they have changed the perception of the state in the world.

Mr Adityanath said that his government has worked on the principle of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'' and it was the first government in the state to implement the schemes in a transparent manner.

He will be participating in the function when the Ram Lala will be shifted to an alternative home in Ayodhya on March 24 so that the construction of a grand temple can be commenced. "The programme would be a brief one with minimum number of people would attend it. As the programme would be telecast live, people can see it sitting in their homes," he said. To a poser that if the government will bring any legislation to control population, he said that the government was doing awareness programme to educate the families about two children norms.

"Presently there is no such policy decision on this matter," he stated.

The CM said, "I have conveyed to the ministers and BJP leaders that they should go before the people and aware them about our achievements so that the anti-government tirade of the opposition could be countered," he said. UNI