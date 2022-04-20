    Menu
    States & UTs

    Yogi asks officials to focus on districts reporting high COVID-19 cases

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to focus more on Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur as these districts are reporting a higher number of COVID-19 cases.

    He also asked them to ensure all COVID-19 hospitals have full staff.

    "All COVID-19 hospitals should function with full capacity and where ever needed, manpower should be increased. Specialist doctors should be appointed in L2 (Level-2) COVID hospitals and it should be ensured that serious patients do not have any problem in admission in these hospitals," Adityanath said.

    He said this during a routine COVID-19 review meeting here.

    The chief minister also emphasised on contact tracing of patients and running of testing laboratories with full capacity. —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in