Yogi Asks Officials To Complete Flagship Projects In Given Time Frame

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to complete the flagship projects in a time frame so that the benefits should reach the masses.

In a review meeting held on Wednesday Yogi asked officials to ensure construction of toilet as per target is complete.

"We have set a target to achieve Defecation free status by October 2 this year. So ensure that required number of toilets are constructed within the specific time frame," he said. He asked officials to utilise the CRS, MGNREGA and mining find to the hilt so that required number of toilets are constructed within the specified time.

"We are already running against time. We need to utilise the available resources. It is the responsibility of officials to ensure funds which are available to be utilised in a better way," he said.

He also said that construction of hospitals, like AIIMS, in Gorakhpur should be completed within the stipulated time. "We are also planning to construct five medical colleges in as many districts to ensure that quality medical help is made available to the people." In another meeting CM reviewed the progress on CM App. UNI