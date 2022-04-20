Yogi Asks NITI Aayog To Prepare Plan For Transformation Of Every District Of UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed that NITI Aayog should prepare a plan for the transformation of every district, the way they came up with a plan for eight aspirational districts of the state earlier.

"The state government will provide all possible help for the same. Once the plan is made, it will be implemented effectively in a time bound manner," the UP CM said on Monday in a meeting with NITI Aayog officials. The Chief Minister said that from the very beginning, government's intention has been to make UP an 'Uttam Pradesh' and it welcomes every suggestion.

Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant and his colleagues presented the details of the progress of eight aspirational districts before the CM.

Praising the progress of the state, the Aayog members said that they want the aspirational districts of UP should come at the top among the 115 districts in all the major parameters. Aayog members said that the way CM himself is taking interest in this matter since the beginning of this scheme and considering the progress by far, they hope that in the next 3-4 months, all the aspirational districts of UP will be on the top of every key parameter.

The officials of the Aayog suggested that the good works done in the aspirational districts should be shared with them through the District Magistrates of the concerned districts. They will share it to the world through social media. The entire transformation work of the districts should be done in team spirit and there should be proper coordination between the representatives of the Center and State. In order to represent the ranking of the work on the dashboard, the data entry should be done correctly and timely.

Out of the 115 districts selected from the country as aspirational districts, eight districts (Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddhartha Nagar, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra) are from UP. They have been selected on 49 parameters, namely-human development index, medical and nutrition, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and infrastructure.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Dr Anup Chandra Pandey, Principal Secretary, Information Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the concerned departments, Prinicipal Secretary to the Chief Minister Mrityunjay Narayan and senior officials of the Niti Ayog were present. UNI