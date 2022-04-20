Yogi asks MPs, MLAs to adopt health centres

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all MPs and MLAs to adopt community health centres (CHC) and primary health centres (PHC) in their respective areas.

He said that the elected representatives should play a key role in upgrading and improving the health centres and prepare them adequately to face the third wave of the pandemic.

The chief minister, at a meeting of his Team 9 that is involved in Covid management, said that renovation, repair of health centres should be done without delay and they should be equipped with necessary infrastructure and equipment needed to treat Covid patients.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister also directed representatives of local bodies to involve themselves in this task. He also asked the district administration to work in coordination with elected representatives.

The chief minister said that MPs and MLAs can use their development funds to equip health centres with medical equipment.

The campaign should be run on the lines of 'Operation Kayakalp' that focuses on renovation of primary schools in the state.

The chief minister further said that preparations at health centres should be taken up on war footing in view of the increasing number of cases of black fungus.

