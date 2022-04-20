Yogi Asks Maha, U'khand And Haryana To Provide Food And Shelter To UP's Citizens

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Haryana to arrange food and lodging for citizens of UP living in their states.

"I have urged CMs of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Haryana to arrange food and lodging for citizens of UP living in their states. We will bear the cost of the arrangements," the chief minister told ANI.

"We have appointed nodal officers to coordinate with governments of 12 states whose people are living in UP," he added.

The development comes after several migrant labourers were reportedly forced to walk all the way to their native places following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown, enforced by the Centre to contain the spread of coronavirus, has left hundreds of migrant workers no option but to take the long road home on foot as interstate transport has been stopped.

The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus has risen to 724 in the country on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. —ANI



