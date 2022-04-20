Yogi Ask Officials To Make Good Arrangements For Migrant Workers Reaching UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the authorities to pull up their socks and make all arrangements at the quarantine centres after migrant workers from different states have started arriving in the state from Sunday.

The CM had already directed the district to prepare to accommodate around 25,000 people in every district in the quarantine centres to keep the migrant workers.

The first special train with 847 workers reached in Lucknow on Sunday morning and after their medical check up were allowed to board buses for thrum home districts.

"CM has said that there should be arrangement to accommodate 15 lakh workers in the quarantine centres in the state and the facilities there should be good, with quality food and sanitation," officials here on Sunday said after Yogi Adityanath's meeting with his Team 11 officials here.

Officials said two more special trains from Gujarat with workers would be reaching UP on Sunday evening while three trains from Maharastra would reach on Monday.

Earlier too, migrant labourers were evacuated from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat.

The CM has asked all the DMs, SPs, and CMOs to personally check these quarantine centres and regularly monitor their activities including fooding, drinking water, sanitation and other arrangements. He also asked the district authorities to check the community kitchens too.

"Yogi Adityanath clearly district the district to medically check the migrant workers after their arrival from other states and if they are fully fit then they should be asked for home quarantine for 21 days and the district should provide them adequate foodgrain kit that could last for a week atleast, official said.

The CM said if any worker is detected of any illness then they should be tested accordingly. If found positive of Covid 19 then the worker should be immediately admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital while others should be sent to quarantine in the shelters.

Meanwhile, the CM has asked the high level committee set up under the chairmanship of APC to immediately start making strategy for providing jobs to the 15 Lakh migrant workers, who have reached or will be reaching the state. UNI