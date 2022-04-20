Yogi Appoints Chairman, Members Of SC/ST Commission

Lucknow: The state government, on Wednesday, appointed former BJP MLA Rambabu Harit as chairman of the State SC/ST Commission.

The Commission was headless since the retirement of previous chief, Brij Lal, in November 2019.

The government has also appointed Mithilesh Kumar and Ram Naresh Paswan as vice chairpersons of the commission and 15 members.

The nominated members of the commission include Sadhvi Geeta Pradhan, Om Prakash Nayak, Ramesh Toofani, Ram Singh Valmiki, Kamlesh Pasi, Sheshnath Acharya, Teeja Ram, Anita Siddharth, Ram Asrey Diwakar, Shyam Aheria, Manoj Sonkar, Shravan Gond Amresh Chandra Chero, Kishan Lal Sudarshan and K.K. Raj. The office bearers and members will hold charge for a year from the date of appointment or till they attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. —IANS