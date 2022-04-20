Yogi Appeals To Identify Those Who Weakened The Dalits In The Country

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath paying his tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary here on Sunday by making an appeal to the people to identify the people who have weakened the fight for dalit rights in the country.

After garlanding his statue in the state capital Mr Yogi said "Dr Ambedkar through his Constitution mantra had fulfilled the dreams for the dalits and oppressed communities of their independence and equality. He had shown the path of education, organisation and struggle".

"People will have to identify those who have weakened the rights and fight of the dalits by dividing them while on the other hand the people who are serving them by bringing schemes for their upliftment and progress," he said without taking any names. He further claimed that the schemes of the government had benefited the people of the oppressed section. He also said that his government was opening residential schools for dalit children at the divisional level. UNI