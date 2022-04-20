Yogi Appeals People To Vote For Modi To Contribute Towards 'Nation Building'

Varanasi: Terming the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as the 'elections for nation-building,' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to the residents here to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had 'accountability towards the nation' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had steered India ahead in the country and the world.

Addressing 'Prabuddh Sammelan' at the Girija Devi cultural complex of the Chowka ghat on the last day of his two-day sojourn to PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, Mr Adityanath enumerated numerous achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and the state, while urging everyone to vote 'wisely' in the elections that will take place on May 19.

Mr Yogi said that this election is not like the Municipal or the Panchayat elections that only local issues are kept in mind while voting. This is the election for the world's largest democracy, wherein voting should be in favour of those having accountability towards the nation, Mr Yogi said.

The UP CM said that this election was one for 'nation-building' and hence, the BJP had given prominence to these issues in its electoral manifesto. A comparison of the works done before elections, during the BJP's tenure with the tenure of other parties should be done to see what was achieved in the respective tenures. Apart from this, the electoral manifestos of Opposition parties and the BJP should also be seen, he said.

Mr Yogi said that Mr Modi, through his efforts, had given Kashi (Varanasi) a new identity. This religious city of Baba Vishwanath which is famous in the world, is now developing in the form of a big center in the area of business and health.

The BJP leader said that PM Modi, in the past five years, had increased the honour of India in the whole world. More than 7,000 overseas Indians coming from 78 countries of the world witnessed the transforming picture of India during the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan which was held in January. Mr Yogi alleged that the previous governments did not undertake any such efforts to bind the Indians--which are settled in various countries--with their roots. Giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi the credit of international-level success and efforts made for listing Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar in the list of global terrorists, Mr Adityanath averred that now Pakistan has been alienated in the world and no one except China was standing with it. Earlier, only one or two countries stood with India in the tenure of the previous Union governments. in this way, India's prestige has increased on the international level.

The UP CM said that the way in which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists had been given a befitting reply in the past five years, because of that the people of the country were proud of Mr Modi. People feel that the country is in safe hands. It is important that a 'strong' government is formed in the country under the leadership of Mr Modi so that such scenario is maintained in the coming time.

Mr Adityanath accused the Opposition parties of seeking votes on the issues of caste, religion and family legacy. He further said that unlike Opposition parties, 'rashtra dharm' was important for the BJP, adding that hence, making Mr Modi the Prime Minister with a decisive mandate again to strengthen the country and society, was the need of the hour. UNI