Yogi Appeals For Wearing Helmets To 2-Wheeler Drivers & To Avoid Head Phones During Traveling

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today appealed to all peoples' representatives to raise awareness among the people for wearing helmets while driving their two wheelers and avoiding headphones while driving or crossing rail tracks. He also asked the legislators to remove hooters on their vehicles. Replying during a debate in the state assembly on the budgetary grants for police department here, the CM said it was unfortunate that several youths die in accident just for not wearing helmets or putting on headphones while travelling or crossing the rail tracks. "I appeal to all the MLAs here and others to make the people aware about these things to put on helmets. I also urge you not to put hooters on your vehicles," he said. However, the CM clarified that the police has been entrusted to go for massive checking driving in the cities and other places to force the drivers to put on helmets and avoid using head phones. Mr Adityanath that police will also go strict on the youths who go for stunt ride on their two-wheeler. UNI