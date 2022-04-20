Yogi Announces Rs 4 5 Lakh Aid To Shooter Priya Singh For Attending ISSF Championship

Lucknow: After ace shooter Priya Singh of Meerut sought financial help to attend an international championship in Germany, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced to provide all aid to the shooter.

"As soon as I came to know about it, I instantly approved an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh to be provided to her by state government," announced Mr Adityanath.

The Chief Minister said the Meerut District Magistrate has been asked to arrange her conveyance to attend the international championship.The UP government help came after the shooter wrote to the CM seeking financial help for attending the international championship at Germany.

Earlier, Brijpal Singh, Priya Singh's father, said, "I requested MLA, CM, Sports Minister as well as PM, but didn't receive response from any of them. I have sold my buffalo, have taken loans from friends and I will send her to Germany at any cost even if government refuses to help us."

The 19-year-old Priya, has been shortlisted to represent India in 50m rifle prone at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Germany's Suhl from June 22, has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for funds needed for travel and accommodation in Germany.

I want to take part but I've been told that I'll need Rs 3-4 lakh. My father is a labourer. He is trying his best but isn't able to arrange funds. I wrote to UP CM and PM Modi. I even went to Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore twice but couldn't meet him," Priya said. UNI