Yogi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh for kin of Muzaffarnagar bus accident victims

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed grief over the tragic death of six migrant in a road accident in Muzaffarnagar and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Six migrant workers died and four were injured when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus ran over them on Saharanpur- Muzaffarnagar highway 59 late Wednesday night.

Yogi Adityanath has asked the Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur to investigate into the incident and punish the guilty.

He also directed to provide all medical assistance to the injured and later provide them with transport to reach their homes in Bihar.

Meanwhile, police have nabbed the accused driver of the UP Roadways bus, who is guilty of crushing the migrant labourers heading to their home district in Gopalganj of Bihar from Punjab on foot.

