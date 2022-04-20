Yogi Announces 5% Reservation For Ex-Servicemen

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a 5 per cent reservation for jobs in the Group C posts for former service personnel.

Adityanath said that retired and former service personnel from all three services -- Army, Navy, Air Force -- will be eligible for the 5 per cent reservation.

To be eligible for the job, one will have to be an original resident of Uttar Pradesh and the reservation will be provided at each level on a 'horizontal basis'.

"This move will encourage former officials and workers and help their families financially," said a government spokesperson.

He added that Uttar Pradesh also sends the majority number of people in the defence services and at present, a large number of former service personnel reside in the state.

The state government has also recently increased the financial assistance given to the family of a slain serviceperson from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

"The government is also providing jobs to a member of a martyr's family. It was decided that a member of the family of any defence services and paramilitary forces, who is martyred after April 1, 2017, will be given a government job. An order to this effect was issued on March 19, 2018," the spokesperson said, adding that there was no such provision under previous governments. —IANS