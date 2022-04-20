Yogi Among BJP Leaders To Ride Bikes For Support For Party

Lucknow: Senior BJP office-bearers, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be riding bikes across the state to mobilise support from each of the 80 parliamentary constituencies from Saturday, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

'Kamal Sandesh bike rallies' would witness senior party leaders riding bikes and touching each booth in the state.

THe CM's deputies -- Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, party's organisational secretary in-charge of UP, Sunil Bansal and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey -- will ride bikes across the state. All MPs, ministers and legislators will also take part in the rallies. State office-bearers, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members have also been told to chip in. State general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla told IANS that Mahendra Nath Pandey will be in Chandauli to participate in the rally, while the Chief Minister will participate in the bike rally in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sunil Bansal will be in Kannauj, Keshav Prasad Maurya in Phulpur and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow. --IANS