Yogi Always On Self Praise Mode: UP Congress

Lucknow: Indian National Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for failing the state during its three-year rule and said that the Chief Minister should accept his failure rather than being always on self-praise mode.

"The BJP government in UP, which celebrates 3rd anniversary on Thursday, has nothing to say about its achievement and there is only failures and failures," claimed UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu here.

Talking to media persons along with party's assembly leader Aradhana Mishra and legislative council leader Deepak Mishra, Mr Lallu while releasing the white paper on the three year regime of the Yogi government here on Thursday said people of the state are suffering but the government was celebrating. " Farmer suicide has increased as the promise of the BJP to double the farmers income turned out to be just of political farce. Besides the unemployment problems have added the woes of the people of the state," he stated. The Congress leader also raked up the corruption in the government and alleged that all the exams for employment generation are facing irregularities while the government departments lacked working leading to budget funds being left un-utilised.

He also alleged that the BJP government had made big claims on the investments in the state. " But in reality of the 1045 MoUs signed during the Investors Summit, just only 90 or 10 per cent were in the field, which shows the real picture of the government claims," he added. Ms Aradhana Mishra alleged that the crime against women has increased in the BJP regime and now every hour, 7 crime is being done against the women in the state. Deepak Singh, too, criticised the government for its failure in all the sectors. UNI



