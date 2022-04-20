Yogi Adityanath turns 49, wishes pour in

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned 49 on Saturday with wishes pouring in from leaders across political circles.

Like every year, this time also, Mr Adityanath will hold meetings as usual without any celebratory event.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu telephoned the Chief Minister and extended birthday greetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have also wished Mr Adityanath.

Mr Singh tweeted, "Yogi Adityanth is working with a dedicated spirit for the development and welfare of the state. It is our wish that Uttar Pradesh scales new heights of progress under his leadership.'

He also prayed for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's good health and long life.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has also congratulated CM Yogi on his birthday.

He tweeted 'Yogi Adityanath ji, a dynamic speaker and rich personality and successful Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, wish you a very happy birthday. Pray to Lord Shri Ram ji that you may live long and always be healthy and happy."

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, while congratulating Mr Adityanath, said 'Happy Birthday to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, who has taken Uttar Pradesh on the path of progress, synonymous with good governance and development. God bless you long life.'

UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh tweeted that, "Dedicated to the all-round development of the state, the Hindu Hriday Samrat, the most successful Chief Minister of the state, revered Mahant Yogi Adityanath ji, birthday wishes. May Baba Gorakshanath keep you healthy."

Congress leader and former union minister Jitin Prasada too wished Mr Adityanath.

Mr Adityanath is also the Mahant of the famous Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

Mr Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972 in Panchur village of Yamkeshwar tehsil in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

He took oath as the 21st Chief Minister of UP on March 19, 2017, following the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state assembly elections.

He represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from 1998 to 2017 . He has been a Lok Sabha MP for five consecutive terms. In the year 2017, he became the Chief Minister of UP.

Mr Adityanath is the successor of former Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath temple. He is also the founder of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a social, cultural and nationalist group of Hindu youth, and has the image of a strong nationalist leader.

—UNI