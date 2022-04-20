Yogi Adityanath turns 48, has a quiet birthday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 48th birthday on Friday without any fanfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Adityanath in the morning to wish him on his birthday.

Modi also tweeted, "Birthday greetings to UP''s dynamic and industrious CM, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji. Under his leadership the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors."

BJP national President J.P. Nadda also tweeted, appreciating Adityanath for his dedication and determination towards the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their greetings to Adityanath on his birthday, according to a government spokesman.

Meanwhile, Adityanath planted a sapling at his official residence on Friday to mark the World Environment Day.

A number of ministers and legislators wished the Chief Minister on his birthday.

Born on June 5, 1972, Adityanath''s birthday coincides with the World Environment Day.

His real name is Ajay Singh Bisht and he was born in Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal, now in Uttarakhand. He left his home in the early nineties to join the Ayodhya temple movement.

Around that time, he came in contact with Mahant Avaidyanath, the chief priest of the Gorakhnath Math and became his disciple.

Subsequently, he was given the name Yogi Adityanath and was designated as the successor to Mahant Avaidyanath.

Adityanath became the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha at the age of 26 in 1998. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He resigned from the Parliament in 2017 after he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

