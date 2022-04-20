Yogi Adityanath Turns 45

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned 45 on Monday. Governor Ram Naik and Assrmbly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit were among many who called on him to wish him.

A close aide said although the Chief Minister does not celebrate his birthday, there were many courtesy calls from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as lawmakers, bureaucrats and followers of the Gorakhpeeth in Gorakhpur that Adityanath heads.

Leading the visitors who called on the leader on his birthday was Governor Naik, who wished that Adityanath remained healthy and led the state to dizzying heights of development and progress.

Speaker Dixit drove to the 5, Kalidas Marg residence of the Chief Minister and wished him with flowers.

Many hoardings were put up by his followers and full-page advertisements in many newspapers were published to mark Adityanath's 45th birthday.

Adityanath was born Ajay Singh Bisht on June 5, 1972, in a small village of Uttarakhand. He renounced worldly life and turned a yogi in the 1990s. He is a Maths graduate.

He became a member of Parliament at the age of 26 when he was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998 and continued to win this seat in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Close aides said that 'Maharajji' -- as he is referred to by his followers at Gorakhpeeth -- never celebrates his birthday. In the past, he used to spend time with his followers, people and workers at the Gorakhnath Math. As his birthday coincided with the World Environment Day, Adityanath attended a sapling plantation event here.

Later, he left for Aligarh for official work and reviews that he has been conducting almost every week.

PM Wishes Yogi On His Birthday

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 45th birthday. In his tweet the PM said," Birthday greetings to the youthful & dynamic CM of UP Yogi Adityanath. I wish him a long and healthy life." Responding fast , The CM also tweeted, "Dhanyavaad" to the PM for his wish. The CM , who do not celebrate his birthday will attend an international environment day function in the state capital this morning and then will leave for Aligarh to review the developmental projects. UNI



