Yogi Adityanath To Visit Varanasi As Part Of 3rd Anniv Of NDA Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a busy schedule for next three days which includes his night stay at Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency on May 26 to commemorate the third anniversary of the NDA Government at the Centre, official sources said here today. Tomorrow, Mr Adityanath will first launch the JE vaccination drive in Kushinagar and, thereafter, will go to Azamgarh. From Azamgarh, the Chief Minister will fly back to Gorakhpur where he will have a night stay. In the morning of May 26, he will attend some programmes in Gorakhpur and, thereafter, fly to Varanasi late in the afternoon. Sources said in Varanasi, Mr Adityanath is likely to witness the Ganga Aarati on May 26 evening and thereafter, pay obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath and Sankat Mochan temples the next morning. Thereafter, he will review the developmental programmes and later in the evening return to the State capital.