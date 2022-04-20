Yogi Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms. The report is positive and I am in self-isolation and following all medical instructions. I am doing my work virtually. All the functions of the state government are running normally. Whoever came in my contact, please get their COVID test done," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday went into self-isolation after coming into contact with some officials who tested positive for COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh reported 18,021 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)