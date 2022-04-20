Yogi Adityanath Should Do 'Gas-Releasing' Asana: Twinkle Khanna

New Delhi : Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his rather off-the-cuff remarks on "women's protection", author-columnist Twinkle Khanna on Friday suggested that he needed to do a yoga 'asana' which eases "releasing gas".





At the India Today Woman Summit and Awards, Twinkle - popular on the social media world as Mrs Funnybones - was at her wittiest best while fielding questions on her life as a writer, mother, wife and her views on feminism, politicians and motherhood.





Asked what she would have to say to Adityanath, who according to session hostess Koel Purie "doesn't have an amazing track record for his statements on women", Twinkle quipped: "He needs to do an asana..., which helps release gas.





"But I think he's also changing fashion. In fact, I had tweeted as well that Asian Paints must announce the new colour of the season -- 'Beguiling Saffron' with a tagline: Orange is the new brown."





Women empowerment and feminism is a subject close to the heart of the actress-turned-writer, whose latest column explored sexual harassment at work.





IANS