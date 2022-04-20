Yogi Adityanath Praises Uttarakhand CM Rawat For His Dynamic, Able Leadership

Rishikesh: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat participated in the installation ceremony of statue of Guru Gorakshnath ji at Guru Gorakshnath temple organized by Nath sect, at Rishikesh on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Haridwar Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the function, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that during the past one year, many pending issues pertaining to the division of assets and liabilities between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were resolved. He said that both states will continue to cooperate with each other with positive approach to resolve all the pending issues between them. He said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes in resolving all the disputes between the two states.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shown the world his capability to rule a state like Uttar Pardesh having so much of diversity by overhauling the administrative machinery of the state. He further said that Yogi Adityanath had left his family and home to serve the society and the country by taking 'Sanyas'. He said that a 'Sanyasi' does not belong to any particular area but belongs to the entire society and the country and welfare of the mankind remain their goal. He said that it was indeed a matter of pride for him that by his administrative capabilities, he has tried to give a new direction to a huge state like Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanath said that Uttarakhand is a "Dev Bhoomi' ( land of Gods) and we all should also have such feelings and intentions. Describing Yogi Gorakshnath as a 'Amar Yogi', he said that he gives 'darshan' as per devotee's feelings and blesses them. He said that there are 24 places of 'Nath' sect in Uttarakhand and people have great faith in them. He further said that he has emotional bonding with Uttarakhand and he would make efforts to ensure that there is no dispute between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regarding division of assets and properties and talks with Uttarakhand Chief Minister has been going on in a positive manner in this regard. He said that many problems have been resolved.

Yogi Adityananth said that Uttarakhand is s divinely blessed state where gods resides on the peaks of it's mountains. Being a fertile state, it is also the source of Ganga and Yamuna rivers and 'Char Dhams' gives it a unique place.

He said that it was because of Ganga and Yamuna that Uttar Pradesh is most fertile state of the country. The people of the country as well as the entire world look towards, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund Sahib, Haridwar and Rishikesh. The people want to undertake 'Char Dham yatra' and take bath in holy Ganga river. He said that Uttarakhand is going forward with spiritual and physical energy. Yogi Adityanath said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has been working in a transparent manner and taking decisions in public interest with the aim of providing benefits of the welfare schemes to the last man in the queue.

Uttara Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat as per the aspiration of a hill state has been working to find solutions to the problems of the hilly areas and having a direct dialogue with the people to solve their grievances. This has led to solutions confronting the problems of remote areas. He said that despite geographical difficulties, Uttarkhand Chief Minister has been working at a hectic pace to find solutions to the problems faced by the people. He congratulated the Chief Minister for holding the state assembly session at Gairsain and termed Uttarakhand as an important state for the security of the country. He also praised the brave soldiers of the state who are serving the country in the armed forces. He hoped that under the dynamic and able leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat, the state will touch new heights of development in the coming days.

Yogi Balaknath ji of 'Nath' sect, Mahant Narharinath and other saints were present on the occasion.