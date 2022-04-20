Yogi Adityanath pledges to make UP TB-free by 2025

Lucknow: After successful management of COVID-19 and eradication of encephalitis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged to make Uttar Pradesh Tuberculosis-free by 2025.

Addressing an event at Vidyagyaan School, in Kasmanda Block of Sitapur on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Adityanath urged the people, ministers, and lawmakers to adopt a TB patient each and help in achieving the target to make the state free of the disease by 2025.

Each TB patient will be entitled to Rs 500 per month for a nutritious diet and the cash amount will be directly transferred to the patient's account.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to complete a full course of TB treatment, which is absolutely free in the state.

Similarly, to combat poliomyelitis, the Yogi-led BJP government launched the largest ever mass immunisation campaign against polio, targeting 3.40 crore children.

The Chief Minister, on Tuesday, virtually inaugurated regional RTPMU established in Gorakhpur and honoured the District Tuberculosis Officers of the five districts.

He also inaugurated 25 digital X-ray machines and 451 Truenat machines which will increase the COVID testing in the state and launched LPA (Line Probe Assay) labs established in Gorakhpur and Meerut.

