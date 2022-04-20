Yogi Adityanath Pays Tributes To Sushma Swaraj At Party Headquarters

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid last tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Sushma Swaraj Ji will always be remembered. She had set unforgettable and exemplary standards by working as a politician for over four decades. She was a diligent public servant. I did get an opportunity to learn many things from her while she was working as the External Affairs Minister from 2014 to 2019," Yogi told the reporters here. "She had set exemplary examples in her political profession. The entire nation is in deep shock. She used to do all her work with great allegiance and honesty. She was known for tackling her entire team and work with them. I have come here to pay my last respects to her," he added.

"Sushma Ji was a true inspiration for her family and all her party members and I extend sympathy to the bereaved family members and party members," said Yogi.

Earlier on Wednesday Yogi condoled Sushma Swaraj's demise on twitter. "Such pious inclusion of humanism in politics is extremely rare, her untimely departure has left a vacancy in society and country, which is not possible to fulfill. As an activist, sharp orator, skilled administrator, and diligent public servant, she has set many ideals by living an exemplary life," Yogi tweeted on Wednesday. Amid chants of 'Sushma ji amar rahe', the mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj were brought to BJP headquarters from her residence on Wednesday afternoon for people to pay homage.

The body of Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, was brought to the BJP headquarters in Rouse Avenue from her house, a few km away, in an ambulance with BJP workers chanting 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rahega' (Your name will be alive as long as sun and moon exist).

The body would be kept there for people to pay homage and will be later cremated at the Lodhi crematorium.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJPworking president JP Nadda among others paid tribute to Swaraj at her residence. Prime Minister Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani had turned emotional as they visited Swaraj's home to pay their last respects.

Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS, was BJP's most prominent woman face. According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and she was brought to the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm. Swaraj was foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.