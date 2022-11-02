    Menu
    Yogi Adityanath orders demotion of 'corrupt' police official in UP

    The Hawk
    November2/ 2022

    Lucknow: In an unprecedented move,Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the demotion of a deputy superintendent of police after he was found guilty of accepting bribes to suppress a rape case.

    The officer is now a constable -- the post on which he began his career.

    According to official sources, DSP Vidya Kishore Sharma, has been demoted after the government took cognisance of a video of him accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

    Sharma was the DSP when the incident took place in 2021. He was later transferred.

    A woman had alleged last year that the owner of Swami Vivekanand Hospital and Inspector Ramveer Yadav had gang-raped her but the police was not acting on her complaint.

    She also alleged the police official had accepted a bribe from the accused.

    The UP administration suspended the inspector and ordered an FIR against Yadav.

    A probe was launched which found Sharma guilty of accepting the bribe. Sharma had been on suspension before being demoted. 

    —IANS

