Yogi Adityanath Meets Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah here and discussed party and administrative issues.

Adityanath, who participated in the Inter-State Council's standing committee meet here, also held talks with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

In his half-hour-long meeting with Shah, Adityanath is said to have discussed several key issues including the names of probables to head the party's state unit, in place of Keshav Prasad Maurya who is now also Deputy Chief Minister.

Party sources told IANS that both Shah and Adityanath discussed about an administrative reshuffle in UP.