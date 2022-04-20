Yogi Adityanath Launches Carpet Expo Mart In Bhadohi

Bhadohi: Bhadohi's carpet market is all set to get a boost in business as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Carpet Expo Mart on Thursday. Also known as the dollar-belt of Purvanchal, this market is going to restart as Covid pandemic seems to be easing up.

It is worth noting that Bhadohi, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Chandoli and Ghazipur cities are known to be most suitable for making carpets and among them, Bhadohi is export-oriented. The carpet mart, to be launched in the Bhadohi city, will occupy an area of 9000 square meters and will have 94 shops. This mart will have a grand meeting hall, fireproof kitchen and central air conditioner. It is hoped that all these features will attract international buyers to this mart.

The Carpet Expo Mart is expected to be a boon in tough times by bringing sellers and buyers under one single roof. Earlier, Bhadohi's carpet producers were forced to take their products to Delhi or other places in order to sell them.

The reason behind this was that maximum carpet products are exported from this market to other countries. Buyers used to come to "better-off places" to do the business. Bhadohi's exporters earn money in dollars and that is why this market is also known as the dollar belt of Purvanchal.

With the launch of Carpet Expo Mart, carpet producers will save a lot of their income. Both buyers and sellers will benefit from this project as the former will have access to more variety while the latter will earn more profit.

"The current annual export of the carpets from Bhadohi is about Rs 8000 crore. This mart will help to increase exports," Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (MSME) said earlier.

It is obvious that the carpet industry will witness a boost in its business, which was on a standstill due to COVID-19 pandemic. —ANI