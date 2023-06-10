Yogi Adityanath Lauds State's Abhyudaya Coaching Institute For Working As 'Mentor' To Students

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the state's Abhyudaya coaching institute and said it is serving as a mentor to students, said a statement by Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

While addressing the felicitation ceremony of the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana, the Chief Minister said, "No one is incompetent; they simply need the support of a capable mentor, and the state's Abhyudaya Coaching Institute fits the bill perfectly. In this coaching institute, newly selected candidates who have been selected in IAS, PCS, PPS, IIT-JEE, and NEET are also roped in as teachers by joining the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner."

During his address, CM Yogi stated that the Abhyudaya Coaching Institute, which started on 'Basant Panchami' during the COVID period, is now yielding positive results. "Our government has also associated subject experts from the state's universities and colleges with this coaching institute. Both physical and virtual classes are being conducted in this coaching institute", he added. Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need to further enhance the quality of these coaching institutes operating in all 75 districts. He mentioned that technology has advanced so much that we can connect with all 75 districts of the state from one place and provide guidance to our students through academic experts.

The Chief Minister said that the Social Welfare Department had been running coaching programmes from 1998 to 2020. Through these programmes, only 3-4 children used to get selected. It is the first time that the selection of 23 candidates in the Union Public Service Commission and 95 candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has been done through the government-initiated free coaching service. "Students from our Eklavya Schools in tribal areas are also succeeding in competitive exams such as IIT-JEE, NEET, and others. If we provide equal opportunity and a platform to all the students of the state, then only Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's dream of equality will come true", he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Social Welfare Department has made significant progress in implementing various constructive programmes in the past six years. In 2015-16, scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students were withheld for unknown reasons. "Our government allocated a budget for it, and the scholarships for 2015-16 and 2016-17 were disbursed to the students", he added.

Yogi Adityanath further said that the Uttar Pradesh government provides scholarships to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students twice a year (on January 26 and 2nd October 2). He also mentioned that the Social Welfare Department is running programmes for the marriage of girls from economically weaker sections and has also initiated the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, through which the marriage of more than two lakh girls has been conducted so far.

Speaking of the benefits of the ration card, Yogi said that currently there are one crore families in the state who are benefiting from the government's pension of Rs 12,000. There is neither a deduction nor a commission that has to be paid in the pension amount today. The money is directly transferred to the beneficiary's account through DBT (direct benefit transfer).

He further added, "Stopping the corruption in the food grain distribution was the biggest crisis for states like Uttar Pradesh. The poor couldn't get their ration card, or someone else used to take the ration in their name. Today, every poor person has their own ration card. Free rations have been provided to 15 crore poor people for the past three years." The Chief Minister said that the government is providing a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to the poor. "Today, no poor person has to lose their life due to a lack of money because the government stands with them." He said that more than 54 lakh poor people have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Many tribal communities, such as Musahar and Vantangiya, have been receiving the benefits of all the welfare schemes implemented by the government. —ANI