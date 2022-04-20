Yogi Adityanath Is Most Popular CM On Google Trends

Lucknow: Even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the most-desired BJP leader for campaigning in the Assembly polls in five states, now Google trend too has disclosed that he is the most popular Chief Minister of the country.

'UP CM is on top among BJP CMs in the country as reflected in Google trends for past 12 months. Google trend map shows, Mr Adityanath as most popular leader not only in UP but his popularity is on rise across the country from North East to deep Southern states,' claimed spokesperson for the UP government here on Friday. Releasing the trending map of Google for the past one year, the spokesperson said after Mr Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the most popular among other CMs in the country.

He said in UP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav comes in the second spot after Mr Adityanath while Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) president Mayawati is on the third spot. 'Yogi's popularity is on rise as he is among the most-searched politician on Google which reflects that people across the country has shown interest in UP CM and his welfare policies," the spokesperson further claimed.

Mr Adityanath was the only leader who accompanied Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh during filing of nomination papers in the Assembly polls. UNI