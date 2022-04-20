Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Fourth Arogya Mela In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that we are all grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who delivered what he promised. "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is emerging as a power in the world. Prime Minister Modi abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir and prohibited the practice of triple talaq. He amended the Citizenship law to create a completely transparent system of giving shelter to the suffering humanity of the world, and under his strong leadership, a way has been paved for the construction of grand temple of Bhagavan Shri Ram in Ayodhya," said the CM.

The Chief Minister reached Ayodhya for the first time on Sunday after the establishment of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. Here he addressed a public meeting after inaugurating the Arogya Mela at Surya Kund in Darshan Nagar. The CM said that the State Government had started the programme of Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela' from February 2. This is the fourth Arogya Mela being organized in the state. Chief Minister Yogi said that this programme has been started simultaneously to achieve the goal of health through 4000 primary health centres and wellness centres within the state. He said that if all the people become aware and committed to bring the schemes of government to the poor, then no poor will die due to lack of medicine, because Prime Minister Modi has provided Ayushman card. Every person should get the Golden card of Ayushman made. Those who have got the cards, they are getting health insurance up to Rs five lakh per year. This programme is essentially being extended on a war footing.



