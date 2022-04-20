Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 'Arogya Mela' In Lucknow

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the 'Arogya Mela' and said that the state government has succeeded in reducing the disease by 56-60% and the death toll by 90% in the state.

"Starting today, the program will run till March 31. The state government has taken forward this programme through a massive campaign, which includes vaccination, sanitation, the supply of pure drinking water and training. Now we have succeeded in reducing the disease by 56-60% and reducing the death toll by 90%," Adityanath said at the event.

Urging people to get vaccinated, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Our effort should be to create awareness about cleanliness. In a month-long programme, students from schools, colleges, need to get themselves vaccinated at primary health care centres to protect themselves from communicable diseases."

He said that through this programme people have been given access to the golden card of Ayushman Bharat.

"If the representatives ensure their participation to make this programme successful, then diseases can be controlled to a large extent in the state. In every gram panchayat, the government has decided to build two separate community toilets for women and men," the chief minister added.

Later, Adityanath distributed equipment to differently-abled children present at the event. ANI