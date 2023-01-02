Yogi Adityanath Holds Review Meeting On Covid-19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hold a review meeting with the officers of Team-9 on the current situation of Covid-19 in the state, an official statement from the chief minister's office said.

The Chief Minister directed the officers that Intensity Care Units should be functional in all districts and there should be no shortage of medicines, specialists and technicians.

Chief Minister Yogi also discussed the fog-related deaths and severe cold conditions prevailing in the state.

During the review meeting, Chief Minister informed, "more than 09 lakh tests have been done in December 2022. 103 cases were found with a positivity rate of 0.01%. More than 11 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine are available in the state. it is necessary to speed up the application of precautionary dose."

Chief Minister, as per the official statement, instructed officials to take care of the temporary workers serving during the Covid period.

It further added that the Chief Minister said such covid workers will get preference in future appointments

Chief Minister instructed during the review meeting that outsourced workers should be paid on time. The chief minister expressed satisfaction people enjoyed Christmas and New Year with their families amidst the safe environment in the state, the statement added.

CM also said Investors conference should be organized in all the districts on the lines of Barabanki, the statement added. During the review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi stressed that every needy should get the facility of a night shelter.

CM said that Paddy procurement is going smoothly in the state, and farmers should be paid on time. —ANI