Yogi Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darbar' In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a 'Janta Darbar' here to address the grievances of the people. Many people submitted their applications to Adityanath and urged him to take requisite steps to resolve their issues.

"I met the Chief Minister and informed him about the encroachment of land by a few people in our village. The Chief Minister has assured that he will look into the matter," said one person. A woman visited the 'Janta Darbar' seeking justice in the case of her daughter's death. "My daughter got married in Deoria and she was murdered there over dowry issue. We have registered FIR also, but till no arrests have been made. I hope the Chief Minister will take immediate action."

An Indian Army jawan, named Satyawan Singh, also turned up at the darbar with a case of theft he wanted to look into. The chief minister has held several such darbars in the past. ANI