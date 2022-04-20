Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 33 'Sarthi Sandesh Vahini' Vehicles In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off 33 'Sarthi Sandesh Vahini' vehicles here.

The 'Sarthi Sandesh Vahini' is a mission started by the state family welfare department with an aim to spread awareness regarding family planning in urban and rural areas.

Speaking to media persons, Adityanath said: "The state government has taken a new initiative to eradicate encephalitis. The Abhiyan is being launched to spread awareness about the various disease and provide medical assistance to the needy. The first phase of the campaign has begun today and it will continue till February 28. The second phase will start from 15 May to 15 June and the third phase will begin from June 1 to June 30."

The state health department will appoint nodal officers to supervise the campaign and ensure that several targets set by the department including women and child development and education for all are being fulfilled, the chief minister said.

Encephalitis is the most common viral infection, which causes mild flu-like signs and symptoms such as a fever or a headache. Under this campaign, vehicles will provide family planning information to the viewers through various documentaries and films.