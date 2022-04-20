Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs To Take Oath As MLCs On September 18

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues who were recently elected to the state Legislative Council will take oath at 11 am on Monday at the Tilak Hall of the Legislative Building here. "Chairman of the UP Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav will administer oath," Special Secretary, Legislative Council Secretariat, Chedilal said in a press release here.

Chief Minister Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma as well as minister Swantradev Singh were on September 8 declared elected unopposed to the Legislative Council. On September 11, Uttar Pradesh minister of state Mohsin Raza was declared elected unopposed to the Legislative Council. With this, all the five Legislative Council seats, for which the bypolls were held, went to the BJP.