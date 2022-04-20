Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Students As UPMSP Declares Class 10, 12 Results

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated all students who cleared their Class 10 and 12 Board examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

The Chief Minister also thanked the board for conducting the exams and declaring the results on time despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The result of high school has been 83.31 per cent and the intermediate result has been 74.63 per cent.

"Despite COVID-19 outbreak, UPMSP conducted exams and declared results on time. I congratulate all the children who passed in Class 10 and 12 board exams. The result of high school has been 83.31 per cent and the intermediate result has been 74.63 per cent," Adityanath told ANI here. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma along with UPMSP officials had announced the state boards result of class 10 and 12 today.

Sharma had further announced, that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the meritorious children will get Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and we will build a road to their houses. —ANI