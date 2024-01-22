Yogi Adityanath arrives at Shri Ram Janambhoomi Mandir and greets the people

Yogi Adityanath's Joyous Welcome at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi: Pran Pratishtha Unveils the Magnificent Temple, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Joins Celebration. A Historic Moment as Ayodhya Embarks on the Journey of Ram Rajya.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath expressed his happiness. Extended greetings as he visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Complex, in Ayodhya for the ongoing Pran Pratishtha ceremony.





Welcoming all the guests attending this event Yogi Adityanath shared, "A heartfelt welcome and congratulations to all the honored dignitaries witnessing the sacred Pran Pratishtha of the new idol of Shri Ramlala at Shri Ayodhya Dham, the divine site where Lord Shri Ram manifests. Jai Siya Ram!" The Chief Minister conveyed this message through a social media post.

In a gathering RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also arrived to participate in the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to Mohan Bhagwat by posting, "Jai Shri Ram! Warm. Congratulations to Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Ji on this occasion of the Pran Pratishtha program for the new idol of Shri Ramlala at Shri Ayodhya Dham, which holds a special place in Lord Shri Rams beloved city @RSSorg."





The Chief Minister took this opportunity to extend a welcome to saints and religious leaders from across India and, around the world who have gathered for the consecration ceremony of the idol of Shri Ramlala at the revered Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple located in Shri Ayodhya Dham.



The presence of individuals, in Shri Ayodhya Dham will further strengthen our commitment to the ideal of 'Ramrajya.'





Emphasizing the significance of this occasion Yogi Adityanath expressed his excitement saying, "It's an unforgettable moment! Today in the presence of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the ritual to consecrate the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala will be completed in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the sacred birthplace of beloved Lord Shri Ram."





Expressing gratitude while remembering his gurus Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj and Mahant Avedyanath Maharaj the Chief Minister said, "With todays consecration of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala at Shri Rams birthplace in Shri Ayodhya Dham we have fulfilled generations struggle and centuries long determination. On this occasion we pay a tribute to Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj. Jai Jai Shri Ram!"





Earlier predictions made by Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra about the beginning of Ram Rajya and an end to inequalities were reiterated. "From today, with Pran Pratishtha (consecration) Ram Rajya will commence. All inequalities will cease to exist. Everyone will treat each other with love " expressed Acharya Satyendra Das.





The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which is set to take place today on January 22nd will be graced by the presence of figures, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As part of the ceremony helicopters from the army will shower flowers over Ayodhya while 30 talented musicians will play musical instruments during the Aarti at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.





To make the event more special for guests temple authorities have arranged for bells to be distributed so that everyone can participate in ringing them during the Aarti. The ceremony aims to bring representatives from spiritual and religious groups to promote unity and harmony.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described in detail how the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir showcases Nagara style architecture with sculptures depicting Hindu deities. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony signifies the beginning of Ram Rajya. Holds significance, for devotees as it symbolizes Lord Rams blessings being bestowed upon all.