Yogi Adityanath Again Hits Out At Opposition For Making Allegations Against UP Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday in the state assembly alleged that during the previous regimes extortion was the order of the day in recruitment to government jobs.

Mr Adityanath was responding to the allegation of irregularities leveled by the opposition Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) saying 'mismanagement and corruption' are the hallmark of the recruitments by the various recruitment agencies of the state government.The CM while reply on an adjournment notice of the BSP member Sukhdeo Rajbhar in the state assembly on Friday assured the youth of the state of conducting the recruitments in most transparent manner.

He also suggested the opposition to raise the issue in the assembly with solid evidences rather than making wild allegations. --"If you have facts then come to us and if we fail to take action then you can hold us responsible for the lapses. If the opposition fails to prove the irregularities then they should tender apology in the house--", the chief minister said.

--"During the previous Samajwadi party regime extortions started as soon as the advertisement for recruitment against the vacancies in government departments appeared in newspapers. The persons who lacked the minimum qualification were appointed as the chairman of the UP Public Service Commission who was sacked on the orders of the Supreme Court,--" the chief minister (CM) added. ''All the recruitment agencies like the UP subordinate service commission, Police recruitment board, secondary education commission and the state public service commission are independent and working in a transparent manner and the government has no interference in their affairs. It's the discretion of the commission to select the consultant/ agency for the conduct of the examination and evaluation of the answer sheets.--"

The chief minister said, ''if any instance is brought to the notice of the government that the officials involved in recruitment have done wrong then the government would deal with them in tough manner.--"--"The state government is committed and working in most transparent manner in recruitment to various departments and so far during the 21 months tenure of the BJP government over one lakh persons have been recruited and they have also been issued appointment letters,--" the CM said.

--"The process of recruitment of as many as 42,000 constables has been completed and they are undergoing training and the process of hiring another 50,000 constables is underway and the process of appointment of 69,000 primary teachers is also underway and so for not a single complaint of irregularity has been reported,--" the chief minister said. The CM added, --"So far, a total of 41,500 primary teachers have been appointed and process of appointing lecturers in state universities has also been completed.--"

In an obvious dig at the former UP assembly speaker and BSP leader Sukhdeo Rajbhar, chief minister said, --"Senior political leaders are expected to exercise their discretion and behave in a responsible manner as a lie repeated for thousand time will never become the truth.--" Raising the issue through adjournment notice the BSP leader Lalji Verma and Sukhdeo Rajbhar alleged that there are serious 'flaws' in the recruitment process adopted by the state government. UNI