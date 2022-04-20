Yogi Adityanath's Next UP Cabinet Meet Possibly In Allahabad

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is toying with the idea of holding cabinet meetings outside the state capital once in a while to take governance to the doorsteps of the people.

"The idea is still in its infancy," a senior minister told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Asked if there was a proposal to hold the next cabinet meeting in Allahabad, he said, "(It is) just a thought. Nothing final." Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held his first cabinet meeting here yesterday in which he took a slew of decisions benefitting farmers and announced measures to generate employment and boost investment. The idea of holding the next cabinet meeting in Allahabad could be in the context of the Ardh Kumbh Mela, slated to be held there in 2019, to enable the government to ascertain the reality on ground zero. Adityanath has already issued orders to officials of various departments to start preparations for the Allahabad Ardh Kumbh in 2019. "Pilgrims in large numbers visit Sangam to take a holy dip. Hence, efforts should be made to make the Ganga pollution-free and ensure that they do not face any problems. It is essential that the purity of Ganga-Yamuna is maintained as 12 crore pilgrims are expected to visit the 2019 Ardh Kumbh," he has said. A senior BJP leader said it was a good idea to hold cabinet meetings outside the state capital of Lucknow, so as to take governance to the doorsteps of the people and assess the local issues closely.