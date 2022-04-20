Yogi Adityanath's 2-Day Visit To Gorakhpur From Tomorrow

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Mahant Yogi Adityanath , head of the Gorakhnath peeth, here will be on a two-day visit to the city from tomorrow. This will be the second visit of Yogi to the city after becoming Chief Minister of the state on March 19. Officials said here that tomorrow on the first day of his visit, the CM will lay the foundation of 12 developmental projects. In the afternoon, he will also hold a meeting with the BJP leaders. Later, Mr Adityanath will visit Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gorakhpur University to inaugurate a couple of projects while in the evening, he will attend the oath ceremony of the new executive members of the Gorakhpur Press Club. In the night, he will attend a seminar organised by Gorakhnath Temple Blood bank at the temple premises and will have a night stay in the Gorakhnath temple. On the next day on April 30, the CM will visit Salempur in Deoria district to distribute equipment to the physically-challenged persons and later he will return to Gorakhpur to attend a meeting on law and order at the Gorakhpur Development Authority conference hall between 1600 hrs to 1700 hrs. He will return to Lucknow at night only. UNIYogi Adityanath's 2-Day Visit To Gorakhpur From Tomorrow