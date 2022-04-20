Yogi Accuses SP, BSP For Poor Law And Order Situation, Ignoring Farmers' Plights

Lakhimpur Kheri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for ignoring the plight of the farmers and the poor law and order situation, during the tenure of the respective governments. "Under BJP, we have been working under the plank of development. Infrastructural development has boomed in the last five years. New highways, roads and rail lines have been built. But under SP and BSP, farmers were ignored and their lands were usurped. Our girls were also not safe and violence used to happen often," Adityanath said in a rally here.

He claimed that the BJP improved the law and order situation in the last two years after his government came to power and took a tough stand against miscreants. "We waived off farmers' loans for small and marginal farmers. We have initiated work for giving pensions to small traders. We have given free power connections to one crore poor. We have provided 24 lakh houses to the poor in just two years. Compare this with 55 years of Congress' rule and when BSP and SP were in power," Adityanath said while accusing the three parties of not doing enough to develop Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed that the people wanted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to power for a second time. "The first two phases of polling has been done in 16 seats out of 80 seats here. Voters have already made up their mind that BJP will win in all the 16 constituencies. They have also made up their mind that they want to see Modi ji as Prime Minister again," said Adityanath.

Accusing the Congress of not taking a tough stand on terror, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the BJP made national security a priority, besides focusing on development. "Congress in its manifesto said it will review AFSPA and remove sedition law if they are voted to power. This is just to appease those who are against our nation." Adityanath further said. The remaining 64 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the next five phases of elections, and counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)