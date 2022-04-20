Yogi Accomplishes Rare Feat, Visits All 75 UP Dists In 16 Months

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today set a record of sorts by visiting all the 75 districts of the state during the past 16 months he has been in office.

With his visit to Hathras today, the chief minister has covered all the 75 districts of the state in 16 months, which is a rare feat, a government spokesman said.

After assuming charge as the chief minister on March 19, 2017, Adityanath has been criss-crossing the state, holding various government programmes, reviewing law and order situation and developmental works to underline the priority of the state government and to ensure that no part of the state feels neglected, he said.

"It is not that he has just touched all the districts... he also had night stays in some of them and there are some places where he has made frequent visits in keeping with their importance," the spokesman said.

"Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its developmental works are the topmost priority of the chief minister and he has visited it several times, even if it was not connected with the visits of Modi," the spokesman said.

Not only this, Adityanath also defied the "Noida" jinx on December 23 and paid a visit to check arrangements ahead of the Prime Minister's visit on December 25 last year. There is a superstition that any chief minister visiting Noida loses power and does not come back to assume the office again and various chief ministers have avoided visiting it in the past.

The superstition began in June 1988, when the central leadership asked the erstwhile Chief Minister Veer Bahadur Singh to step down soon after he returned from Noida. Adityanath had clearly made known his intentions since the very beginning that his priority would be to visit each and every district of the state to energise the administration and speed up overall development of Uttar Pradesh by ensuring that the benefits of various schemes launched both by the Centre and the state government reached the needy and deprived sections.

Yesterday he had visited Etah which was the 74th district visited by him.

Meanwhile, the BJP congratulated the chief minister, saying that his government was working on the motto of "sabka saath sabka vikas".

BJP spokesman Manish Shukla said it was for the first time that any chief minister of the state has covered all the districts in such a short time and set an example of service to the people. PTI