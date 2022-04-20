Yogi's White Paper Is Bundle Of White Lies: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today termed the white paper of the Yogi Adityanath government a 'bundle of white lies' and a book containing only lies. "Yogi earlier announced to bring the white paper in a month after forming the government but why his government took six months to bring it. It is a big question which should be replied by the BJP government," he said. Addressing a press conference here, Mr Yadav said the farm loan waiver scheme is cheating with the farmers by the BJP government. "Never in the history of the country, the farm loan amounting to a few paisa was waived off by the government. During the campaigning for the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to waive off loans of all farmers along with free house and put some money in their bank accounts. But they did nothing," he said. "Now the farmers too are saying that they were taken on ride by the BJP government as it failed to provide any benefit to them," Mr Yadav said, adding that the CM was in hurry to take the credit of the farm loan and hence the government officials issued loan waiver certificates to farmers of just some paisas. The SP president said BJP has no agenda of development as their sole focus is on the decisive politics in the country and to divide the voters on communal and caste line. UNI